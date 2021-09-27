A man who has twice randomly attacked Sudburians in public places and came close to killing a mother and her baby could spend the rest of his life in prison.

A Sudbury court heard arguments Monday on how 28-year-old Alexander Stavropoulos should be sentenced for two counts of attempted murder.

In June 2019, he went to a shopping mall parking lot, purchased two utility knives and stabbed a 35-year-old mother and her eight-month-old daughter.

"I regret what I did. I wish I could go back and not do it. It's the stupidest thing I've ever done. Maybe the stupidest thing I've even heard of," Stavropoulos told the court.

"Nothing I say can make up for what I did. But I am sorry."

Leonard Kim, an assistant Crown attorney, asked the court to hand down a life sentence.

"Our community cannot afford to let Mr. Stavropoulous to continue to commit unpredictable violent attacks at random," he told the court Monday.

"It's going to take a strong response from this court to deter Mr. Stavropoulos from doing this again."

Defence lawyer Nicholas Xynnis is arguing that Stavropoulos is "far from irredeemable" and should instead be imprisoned for 12 years.

He said as "awful" and "horrific" as this attack was, it doesn't meet the legal test for a life sentence.

On behalf of the Crown, Kim argued that it was only by a "miracle" that Stavropoulos was not facing a double murder charge for the mother and her baby.

Sudbury police investigators learned that Stavropoulos waited in the parking lot for two and a half hours before selecting the 'young white girl' he decided to kill. (Yvon Theriault/ Radio-Canada CBC)

He said if Stavropoulos had been able to buy the larger hunting knives he was looking for that day, if bystanders hadn't intervened when they heard the screaming, if a medical resident hadn't been there to apply pressure to the mother's neck wounds, if the surgeons at Health Sciences North hadn't "worked furiously" to save her, then they both would have died.

Kim says the evidence shows that the knife also slipped from Stavropoulos's hand as he was attacking the baby in the stroller.

"These victims are alive because the knife happened to fall," he said.

"It's a horrific thought."

Kim also said it should be clear that Stavropoulos planned out this attack, waiting in the shopping mall parking lot for two and a half hours until he selected a "young white girl" he wanted to kill.

"His thoughts, as radical as they might have been, were a product of his own clear intent. And he was almost successful," he said.

Kim said another reason to hand down a life sentence is the number of times Stavropoulos has deceived courts and psychological professionals.

Stavropoulos also randomly attacked people in the Sudbury transit terminal with knives in April 2018. He told police at the time it was due to cannabis-induced psychosis, but then later admitted that was a lie. (Sophie Houle-Drapeau/Radio-Canada)

That included lying about his knife attack in the Sudbury transit terminal in April 2018, which he claimed was a result of cannabis-induced psychosis. He later told police that he was lying.

In that case, the judge dismissed 13 of the 14 charges and sentenced him to time served for possessing a dangerous weapon, on the condition he get mental health treatment and not possess any weapons.

"I have little faith that Mr. Stavropoulos will follow any of these conditions," said Kim.

Defence lawyer Nicolas Xynnis said the Crown seems to be focused "on what our client might have done. We're going to ask you to sentence him for what he did do."

Justice Karen Lische is expected to issue her decision sometime later this fall.