The Ramsey Lake Skating Path in Sudbury officially opens on Saturday.
The Ramsey Lake Skating Path officially opens on Saturday.
The 1.5 km long path goes from the Sudbury Canoe Club at the corner of Elizabeth Street and McNaughton Terrace, past Science North to the Northern Water Sports Centre.
The city says a heated change facility is available at the Elizabeth Street entry to the path. A second facility will be installed at the Science North entry at a later date.
The path is open on Mondays to Fridays between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., on Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from noon until 6 p.m.
Patrol staff will be on site to offer asssitance during the hours of operation.
The path is expected to remain open until mid-March, weather permitting.
