Cleanup underway to contain oil spill in Sudbury's Ramsey Lake

Contractors have been deployed to Sudbury's Ramsey Lake to clean up a residential oil spill that migrated to the lake's shoreline on Jan. 17.

The Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks said it estimates around 812 litres of home heating fuel spilled onto the ground from a storage tank at a property on Gennings Street, near the lake.

While Ramsey Lake is the main source of the city's drinking water, Ministry of Environment spokesperson Gary Wheeler said there is only a low risk to the thousands who get their municipal drinking water from the lake.

"There is a low risk to the David Street water treatment plant intake because the spill happened over two kilometres away," he said in an email to CBC News.

The spill on the property happened on Jan. 14, at which point Public Health Sudbury and Districts notified people who live in the area.

Wheeler said the ministry is aware of six homes that directly draw their drinking water from an area near the spill, and they have all been contacted.

He said cleanup crews installed absorbent containment booms and pads around the property and near the shoreline.

Wheeler added the ministry does not yet know when the cleanup efforts will be complete.