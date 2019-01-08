Dozens of people took to the streets of Sudbury on Tuesday to stand in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en First Nation.

It was one of many protests that took place across the country.

On Monday, 14 people were arrested in Wet'suwet'en after blocking a forest service road, denying a pipeline company access.

The RCMP had announced earlier they would enforce a court injunction to allow Coastal GasLink access to the road.

It's a cause that is important for Robert Stoneypoint, from Sagamok First Nation. He says his son was one of the 14 people arrested in British Columbia on Monday.

"[My son] knew this was coming … but he stood his ground because he believes what he's standing up for," he said.

"And that's for our earth, Mother Earth, the water, the future."

Stoneypoint says he hasn't been able to speak with his son since his arrest.

"I am sad for my son," he said. "But I am proud for him."

Savannah Nahwegahbow, from Aundeck Omni Kanig First Nation on Manitoulin Island, came to Sudbury to take part in the rally.

Savannah Nahwegahbow, from Aundeck Omni Kanig First Nation, took part in the rally. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

She says the news of the arrests in British Columbia have been upsetting.

"I have to admit it was a little disappointing to hear that they were going to use force to go into the land and remove people," she said.

"We don't only not want to stand up for …. Indigenous people but for everyone around the world. Our treaties protect the land. If we don't protect them, who else is going to protect the earth?"