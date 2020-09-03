Face masks are now mandatory for students in the English public school board in Sudbury.

The Rainbow District School Board says students will have to wear masks when returning to school, including in hallways and during classes. School trustees voted in favour of the policy this week.

Originally, only students in Grades 4 and up had to wear masks. The board now says it encourages students to come with their own masks, but masks will be made available for students who need them.

"During these difficult times, a safe, caring and respectful learning environment is essential for all students and staff," said board chair Doreen Dewar in a news release.

"Wearing masks is an extra layer of protection that we are implementing to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and the communities that we serve."

The board says outdoor times like recess will be used as opportunities to provide students with breaks from wearing masks within their cohorts.

Students are being encouraged to bring spare masks in the event one becomes wet or damaged throughout the day. They say masks should be washed and dried on a nightly basis.

Staff, parents, guardians and visitors are also required to wear masks.