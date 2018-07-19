When Mio Rodic purchased his home in a suburban New Sudbury neighbourhood two years ago, his yard backed on to a small forest that was home to an owl, a colony of rabbits and even a family of foxes.

But the "little oasis," as Rodic calls it, is now gone. It will be turned into a parking lot.

The land owned by the Rainbow District School Board has been clear cut to make way for the eventual expansion of Lasalle Secondary School. The former-Liberal government committed $23 million toward the board's various projects last summer.

Rodic says he was shocked to come home from work last Thursday to find heavy machinery clear cutting the trees — something he says neither he nor his neighbours were informed of.

A spokesperson for the City of Greater Sudbury says owners of land zoned for institutional purposes don't need permission to cut down trees, but further changes to the property would require permits.

Welcome to the neighbourhood

Rodic admits that cutting down the small forest may not have broken any city rules, but says he has already had to call the Ministry of Labour to ensure a security fence was installed around the site.

Rodic adds he's also questioned them about traffic flow, privacy and potential environmental studies.

He was told the site will remain in its now-tree-less state until at least next spring. No shovels will be going in the ground any time soon.

This is what's left of a forest that formerly sat across from Lasalle Secondary School in New Sudbury. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

"We're firm believers [the school board is] really rushing this project to try to get it off the ground so they can do what they want to do," Rodic says.

"Because the school board is funded by taxpayers dollars, in my opinion, they should be letting at least the five of us residences know," Rodic says referring to the five adjacent homes to the former forest.

"It's just the five of us. They could have knocked on the doors or given us a piece of paper or something."

"They might be doing things by the letter of the law, but you still need to communicate with your neighbours," he adds.

Board response

In an email, a spokesperson with the Rainbow District School Board stated the board thanked residents for "bringing concerns to our attention as we begin the revitalization of the Lasalle Secondary School site."

The statement concluded: "Area residents can be assured that the site plan for this project complies with applicable by-laws. We recognize the need for privacy. The site plan includes fencing. Mature trees will also be planted."