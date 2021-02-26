The co-founders of Rainbow Camp in Thessalon say they are honoured to be recognized by the Governor General's office for their work on a program that creates a safe space for LGBTQ youth.

For nearly 10 years, the northern Ontario camp has been helping kids connect with each other and themselves

Co-founders Harry Stewart and Chris Southin, who are among this year's recipients of Meritorious Service Decorations, started the camp with a total of 12 kids.

"We just ran it for one week and we just kept expanding every year," Stewart told Up North CBC host Jonathan Pinto.

"And in 2018 we had four weeks and almost 200 youth."

Harry Stewart and Chris Southin are co-founders of Rainbow Camp in Thessalon, Ont. (Harry Stewart/Facebook)

The youth, between the ages of 12 and 17, hail from any demographic — from small towns to big cities.

"The joy of having it in northern Ontario is because it's so different. It's secluded. And for these kids, it's a chance for many of them to be somewhere that is totally different and has water right there and is in a real rustic environment," Stewart said.

"What we have to offer is just the natural beauty and just being at one with everything around us."

Southin says the camp is a great escape where "they can just come and be themselves, find out what they're all about, engage in some camp activities, have some great food, meet other campers and just let it all hang out."

Rainbow Camp is a great escape where youth "can just come and be themselves, find out what they're all about, engage in some camp activities, have some great food, meet other campers and just let it all hang out," co-founder Chris Southin says. (CBC)

Both say they wished they had a place like Rainbow Camp to go to when they were younger.

"Both of us have talked so often about what it would have been like if we had had camp at that age, between 12 and 17, what path our lives would have taken," Southin said.

"I can't say enough about how wonderful it is to watch these campers. They learn so much about themselves. It's just a great place for them to come for five days, experiment, take some chances and have a great time, meet other campers and realize that they're not alone."

Stewart credits the camps "awesome staff" for providing the safe space in which the youth can simply be who they are.

"We just go and make sure everything's running smoothly. We are so thankful for the people that are around us and for the donations we get and the support."

Stewart and Southin say learning of the award came as a shock and there was some disbelief at first.

"The first few weeks after we found out, we were just so oblivious to everything that was going on around us. And it just made our year. It was such a difficult year for everyone last year. And then to have that given to us and to find out about it at the end of the year, it really rescued that year for us. It was an incredible feeling."

Tap the player to hear the whole interview.