The Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury is looking to fill positions on its Special Education Advisory Committee.

These begin in January 2019 and last for a period of four years.

The board says the committee advises the board on matters related to special education. It's made up of volunteer representatives from community and parent groups as well as two board trustees.

"What it does is it really just links all of these associations, parents, students and our schools together," Colleen McDonald, principal of special education, programs and services with the Rainbow District School Board said.

McDonald says applicants need to be involved in an advocacy group for those with special needs.

For example, she says the current committee has people on it who represent the Learning Disabilities Association.

"Through the information shared here and their learning, they go back to their association and give reports on what's happening in the board," she explained.

"Through that, it facilitates the ability of parents to understand what's going on, to know who the right people to contact are."

The committee meets once a month throughout the school year.

To apply, contact the board. The deadline for applications is Dec. 5.