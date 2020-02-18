The director of education for the Rainbow District School Board says he agrees with a provincial decision to close all public schools in Ontario for several weeks, due to concerns about COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Ontario government announced it is closing all publicly funded schools for two weeks following March break.

Schools will be closed until April 5.

Norm Blaseg, the director of education with the Rainbow Board, says the board is pleased with the province's decision.

"As always, our health and safety is first and foremost," he said. "This is really a clear measure to contain the coronavirus."

Blaseg says while he didn't expect a provincial order like that to happen so soon, he thinks "it's the correct call at the right time," because of March break.

"I think that was very timely of the minister to decide to take this stance," he said.

"When you consider our staff are going on holidays, the kids are going on holidays, I think this was just a really good move."

According to the province, the closure does not apply to daycare facilities but adds individual school boards may decide to close them.

Norm Blaseg is the director of education for the Rainbow District School Board. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Blaseg says locally, a decision has not been made.

"I can't speak to any of the child care providers," he said, adding the board plans to speak with the city and will likely have a decision made by the end of Friday.

Blaseg says he expects parents to be pleased the province has made a decision.

"I think for the most part parents will be relieved," he said. "In light of the situation, particularly here in Sudbury, I think there's going to be a certain amount of relief and I think they'll look upon this as a good move."

So far, there has been one confirmed case of COVID-19 in northern Ontario. On Tuesday night, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said a man in his 50s from Sudbury had tested positive for the virus. He's now at home in self-isolation.