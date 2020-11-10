The director of education for the Rainbow District School Board says he's hopeful students will be able to return to class in the new year, even though Ontario's education ministry is telling school boards to ask students and staff to bring home materials they might need for remote learning when they leave for the holidays.

"Wednesday we received a correspondence from the minister of Education indicating that we should be putting ourselves in a state of readiness in case the scenario changes for the return to school on Jan. 4," Blaseg says.

"If there's anything we've learned this year, and it's been a year that's been so unpredictable, is that we need to prepare for that unpredictability. And so we are sending letters home as of today [Thursday]."

The ministry's last-minute instruction was "a little late coming," Blaseg noted, adding "the messaging that we received [Wednesday] night was very much in response to what's happening in the southern Ontario."

Norm Blaseg is the director of education at Rainbow District School Board. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

The fact that northeastern Ontario has a relatively low transmission rate of COVID-19, the province's correspondence "is really about anticipating a spike," he said.

"And our hope is that, at least in Greater Sudbury, Manitoulin Island and Espanola, we maintain the status quo so we don't have to go down that road."

If the province does move to virtual learning in the new year, they might do it regionally, as opposed to provincially, Blaseg adds.

"That seems to be the way they've been moving lately. And so I haven't heard anything to the contrary. So I'm just anticipating, at this point. But as long as we have the transmission rates as what they are right now, I would hope that our area would continue to do what it's been doing over the last few months."

If the Rainbow Board is required to move to total online learning, in-class students would join a large number of students already working virtually.

"Our challenge is to ensure that, like it's always been from day one, we have enough devices and we have the bandwidth for students in order to carry out the virtual learning."

If school are shut down, daycares could be in flux as well.

"We have daycares in our schools and [will they by] impacted the same way? I don't know if they received a letter or not,' Blaseg said.

"Parents depend on schools to be open because they have to work as well. And so I feel a lot of empathy for parents, because finding alternative child care is not easy nowadays."