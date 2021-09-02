Rainbow District School Board's outgoing director of education looks back on 35-year career

The Rainbow District School Board's outgoing director of education said he faced unique challenges in his last year on the job, but adds he is ready for the lifestyle change that comes with retirement.

Norm Blaseg retired this week after 35 years in public education, and a career that culminated as the director of education of the Rainbow District School Board, which provides English public education in Greater Sudbury and the surrounding area, including Manitoulin Island and Espanola.

Blaseg grew up in the Minnow Lake neighbourhood of Sudbury. He studied political science at Laurentian University, and earned his teaching certificate at North Bay's Nipissing University.

One of his first teaching jobs, in 1990, was in Attawapiskat First Nation, near the James Bay coast.

"From day one it was a wonderful experience," Blaseg said. "Lots of challenges there. I'm not sure I was the best educator in the world for those kids. I do get to see some of them once in a while, and I apologize sometimes. I was a newbie. If I had known what I know today I probably would have been a different educator. But I appreciate everything they did for me, and hopefully I did some good for them as well."

After his time teaching in Attawapiskat, Blaseg taught in southern Ontario, and later returned to his hometown, where he rose through the ranks as an assistant principal, vice-principal and principal.

In 2004 he was appointed superintendent of schools with the Rainbow Board, and he became director of education in 2010.

Education during a pandemic

Blaseg said his final year in that leadership role, dealing with the pandemic, presented some new challenges.

"I was going to retire last year at this time, and I thought, well, no, I'll see this through," he said. "And so when I did decide in the spring this year, I said, 'Well, you know, there's light at the end of the tunnel and maybe this will be over.' But sure enough, now we're heading into the fourth wave."

Blaseg said the school board was not given much time to react to new COVID-19 policies and guidelines from the province.

"And I know the ministry often would come out with guidelines or policies and procedures, but it seemed like they would announce it and they would expect it to happen the next day," he said. "And it just doesn't work that way. And so when it comes off their plate, it takes several weeks to implement. So those were very challenging times."

Blaseg said contact tracing was especially difficult because the health unit could not tell the school board which students, staff or parents had COVID-19. "To this day I don't know, unless somebody told me," he said.

Bruce Bourget takes over as the Rainbow District School Board's director of education. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

What retirement has in store

While the pandemic has not ended, he said the Rainbow Board will be in good hands with Bruce Bourget at the helm. The former superintendent with the school board has taken over as director of education.

"He is phenomenal and he has done outstanding work in terms of working with health and safety and the COVID 19 vaccine protocols and the procedures, and has been very instrumental in terms of trying to make our schools work on a daily basis based on the protocols of the day," Blaseg said about his replacement.

As for what retirement holds in store, Blaseg said he has a lot of projects to do around the house, and looks forward to catching up with old friends.

"Most of my friends are not in education, and so I want to get reacquainted with them again," he said. "They're a wonderful group of guys and most of them are retired."