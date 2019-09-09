The English public school board in Sudbury is still waiting on provincial government approval to proceed with infrastructure projects that have been on the books for the past two years.

When it went through its accommodation review in 2017, the Rainbow District School Board decided to close several elementary schools in New Sudbury and Valley North (Chelmsford.)

The board planned to consolidate those school populations into new buildings for each area.

One of the projects was to build a new French immersion JK-6 school on an existing school site in New Sudbury to accommodate students from Carl A. Nesbitt Public School, Ernie Checkeris Public School and Westmount Avenue Public School.

Other projects include a new school for Monetville, an addition at R.L. Beattie Public School, a retrofit of Chelmsford Valley District Composite School and a new school for R.L. Beattie Public School at the Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School site.

Dennis Bazinet, the superintendent of business for the school board told CBC News that the previous Wynne Liberal government approved the infrastructure projects, but the Ford Conservatives put those plans on hold.

"Our projects remain on the list and are being considered for approval, but with the change of government everything has slowed to a snail's pace, in our opinion," Bazinet said.

The change in pace has been "difficult" for the board, he added.

"What's happened is the ministry has made some difficult changes on the funding formula and we've lost funding from an operational perspective for day-to-day operations," he said, a change which necessitated the consolidation of schools to reduce operating costs.

"Therefore we're really feeling the pressures on the operating side because we don't really have a way to reduce costs because we're still operating the same number of schools."

The Ministry of Education hasn't given a firm timeline, but Bazinet hopes the board will know by the end of the year

"Hopefully before Christmas is what we're hoping for and we will, both [RDSB director Norm Blaseg] and myself, be reaching out on a regular basis to the ministry to exercise a bit of pressure and remind them of our needs here in Rainbow District School Board," Bazinet said.

Bazinet added that the board has also requested funds for new schools in Monetville and Sudbury's south end.