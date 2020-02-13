Rail blockades across the country have created problems for companies trying to transport freight along the rail line.

CN is now collaborating with partners to find alternate routes.

One of those partners is Ontario Northland, which owns train tracks between North Bay and Moosonee. Those tracks connect with CN lines in Hearst and Rouyn-Noranda.

A spokesperson with Ontario Northland says a limited number of CN trains are using those tracks, which means extra train traffic through small northern communities.

Jeff Wilkinson, who lives in Kirkland Lake, says the increased traffic is a concern. And it's a noticeable change in his normally quiet, residential neighbourhood.

"I mean the trains come by, but you don't get many. We don't get that much traffic anymore," Wilkinson said. "At least we haven't until the last few days and then it's just been nuts."

"So unless they've got some extra business that we don't know about, I suspect they've sent some traffic north," he said.

The extra traffic is especially problematic at night.

"We used to get one or two trains a night, and now there's a train just about every hour," Wilkinson said. "Last night I looked out my window and you can't really see which train it is...it's all these tanker cars and they're full of gas or oil or something...but that train last night was just huge."

Wilkinson said the increase in night train traffic also brings an increase in noise pollution, including the piercing train whistles at all hours.

"This is a senior citizens, disabled persons apartment complex and I've had brain surgery. So trains coming through at that hour of the night are really concerning to me."

Wilkinson also said the thought of a spill is on many people's minds.

"That train track goes right over our water supply, which is Gull Lake," he said. "They've had mock disasters. What do we do if a train derails? What do we do if the oil spills?"

"So they know that it could happen because they've actually rehearsed what to do. And now we've got more trains. So you've got to start to wonder."

Rob Adair, Kirkland Lake's fire chief, acknowledged that firefighters ran mock exercises in 2019.

Those were to measure the resources of the fire department in the case of a derailment, not necessarily to run through drinking water contamination emergencies.

Adair told CBC news the town is currently looking into what's being carried by the trains and monitoring any possible risk to the town.

When asked about the extra train traffic in northern Ontario, CN would not comment on the situation, saying it involves commercially sensitive information.