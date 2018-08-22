Skip to Main Content
Federal government invests in rail crossing safety in Capreol

The Federal Government announced Wednesday in Capreol it will spend $701,833.50 to improve safety and access in the town.

The federal government is investing $701,833.50 to improve safety in Capreol and give residents better access to the downtown. (Frederic Projean/Radio-Canada)

Transportation Canada will invest $701,833.50 to improve safety in Capreol, as well give residents better access to the downtown.

The federal government made the announcement in Capreol on Wednesday.

As part of the Rail Safety Improvement Program, Transport Canada's fund will help upgrade the existing crossing warning system, the installation of Centralized Traffic Control and Automated Gates at the crossing of Young Street.

"Today's announcement will enhance safety for pedestrians and motorists in Capreol and it marks another important milestone for Capreol's 100th birthday," said Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré, who was on hand for the announcement.

Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré was on hand for the announcement in Capreol on Wednesday. (Frederic Projean/Radio-Canada)

The improvements are projected to be completed by March 2019.

