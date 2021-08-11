Greater Sudbury Police say they have located the body of Shawn Caouette, following a search Tuesday.

A colleague of Caouette's reported him missing on August 9, after the transport truck he was driving was located idling on the side of the road in the Radar Road area.

On August 10, teams located Caouette deceased in an area near Radar Road.

The matter continues to be investigated by the Ministry of Labour, in conjunction with the Coroner's Office.