Public Health Sudbury and Districts has finalized a Racial Equity Action Framework.

Dana Wilson is the health equity manager and says the guidelines will be used to make the health unit more diverse. Wilson says it will also help in identifying racism and provide strategies to combat it. She says part of the framework is to look internally at how they are doing.

"Looking at how our policies and practices and systems may be inadvertently harming those we are looking to serve."

Wilson says they will talk to their clients, the employees as well as work with communities to help with racial health inequity. She says staff need training to make sure they understand the differences between interpersonal and systematic racism.

"Everyday decisions that happen in work life and daily life that we may not recognizes a being racist and may not consider ourselves as racist but the decisions that have become policies and practices and systems, that may result in why we see positions of leadership across all sorts of sectors, predominantly white, holding those positions of power. How recruitment and retention may discriminate against rationalised groups."

Wilson says public health Sudbury also plans to work with groups in the community who are already working to help combat racism.

"All forms of racism are unacceptable, they don't have any place in society. We know that racism is a root cause of health. We see disparities across all forms of social system when it comes to race."

She says the health unit is also examining how it collects data to avoid stigma.

Wilson says it will push the health unit to make sure health care is accessible to all regardless of race.