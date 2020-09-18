Organizers of the New Liskeard Fall Fair are going ahead with some online entertainment, a virtual harvest queen pageant, and even virtual livestock shows, despite the pandemic.

It's a significant change for people who compete on the fall fair circuit.

Nancy McMurdy is a sheep producer in Warren, and also raises goats and rabbits. She has entered the Ladies and Gents lead and wool competition at the new Liskeard Fall Fair.

So far, she said, virtual fairs have provided her with a little more freedom.

"Because we're in the north, things are so far away from us to enter most rabbit shows for me, I have to drive at least five hours to get there," she said. "That's that limits of what I can do. But with the virtual shows, I can go anywhere."

But the virtual landscape also opens the field up to more competition, McMurdy said.

"I raise a heritage breed of rabbit called American blues," she said. "And there are not very many breeders in North America."

"But I was defeated by one girl in California and I believe there was another girl from Denmark whose rabbits turned out to be better than mine."

In the United States, the virtual fair scene provides more opportuntities, McMurdy said, calling it a "massive industry."

In these events, breeders display their rabbits, sheep or cattle in a virtual showing, usually short video clips. The results, and feedback from visitors, is often shared via Facebook.

It may not be what she is used to, but McMurdy said the virtual fairs are providing an important space for breeders, or as she says, "filling the void."

"I think they're great," she said. "But oh, my gosh, as an exhibitor, I am so missing fall fairs, I'm missing that chance to get out and meet with people so we can talk sheep, goat, rabbit...and not think we're weird."

You can visit the New Liskeard Fall Fair Facebook page by clicking here.