Quilters in Sudbury are showing off their creations this weekend at the Quilts on the Rocks show.

The event is hosted every three years by the Sudbury District Quilting and Stitchery Guild. This year, it will run October 13 and 14 at the Parkside Centre.

Betty Cheredaryk, the guild's vice president, said the event will feature a silent auction, boutique, vendor area, quilt displays and live demonstrations.

"We hope to kind of put in people's heads that quilting is not just for grandmothers," Cheredaryk said. "[And] that anybody can quilt. People say 'Oh I could never do that.'"

Cheredaryk said she herself is still a "newbie," with only five years of quilting under her belt. It all started when she wanted a new bedspread.

"And I was too cheap to buy one, because they are quite expensive," she said.

"So I said 'Well, I'm going to make my own. So I joined a guild, and to this day I still do not have a quilt on my bed."

Giving back to the community

Cheredaryk said the guild does a lot of charity work, creating quilts and other creations for 14 different organizations in the Sudbury area, including the Maison McCulloch Hospice.

"When the patients go in there, they get a mini memory block that represents their life and when the person passes, the family then gets that mini memory block to remind them of their loved one."

The guild also makes quilts for residents of nursing homes throughout Sudbury, children in foster care and infants in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Part of the craft's appeal for Cheredaryk is the sense of community.

"I love the guild. It's a sisterhood," she said. "It's an awesome feeling, giving back to the community."