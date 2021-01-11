A man remains in serious, but stable condition after an assault over the weekend in the Flour Mill neighbourhood in Greater Sudbury.

Greater Sudbury Police were called to what appeared to be a stabbing at a residential building on Queen Street around 12:30 p.m., Sunday.

When officers arrived they found a woman outside the building, with a knife in her hand.

A 34-year old woman was taken into police custody, and charged with aggravated assault.

A 40-year old man was found with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries, and remains in stable condition.

Police say the two are known to each other, and this is a targeted and isolated incident.

A publication ban has been issued in connection to the court case, and police say no further information can be released.

A 39-year old man was also charged with four counts of breach of undertaking.