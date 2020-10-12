The mayor of Sault Ste. Marie says he understands why the community is frustrated, after a large conference was held at a local hotel that drew hundreds of people to the city.

Last week, a religious conference that hosted about 270 people was held at the Quattro Hotel and Conference Centre.

Mayor Christian Provenzano says he heard about the conference after it was already underway. He says it's understandable he didn't know beforehand.

"The hotels generally don't check in with mayor and council," he said. "As we're aware, the provincial economy is open so businesses are open and hotels are free to book their rooms. There would be no reason to seek the approval of mayor and council."

After word got out the event was taking place, Provenzano says it garnered "a very strong reaction" from people.

"I think that's understandable. We're asking people to make a lot of sacrifices right now.," he said.

"We're asking people to avoid non-essential travel. We're asking people to limit their social interactions to the people in their own homes. So it's difficult when you're making those sacrifices if you see a big event happening in your community."

Christian Provenzano is the mayor of Sault Ste. Marie. (Facebook )

Provenzano adds the messaging during the pandemic can be confusing.

"There are a lot of things that are inconsistent right now," he said.

"We're asked to reduce our social circles to our immediate families and we're asked to not socialize with people outside of that but you're bringing your children to school everyday and they're in a class that has a number of kids from other families."

.<a href="https://twitter.com/CitySSM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CitySSM</a> 👇there is very clearly a gap between our public health advice (ie. avoid non-essential travel/reduce social ⭕️) and activities permitted by the province. I understand and share your frustration but amidst the inconsistency, we need to follow <a href="https://twitter.com/AlgomaHealth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlgomaHealth</a> advice. <a href="https://t.co/J7pmE66shh">https://t.co/J7pmE66shh</a> —@MayorProvenzano

On Facebook, the management team at the Quattro Hotel and Conference centre posted a message to the community.

On Saturday, the hotel posted that the community concerns raised by the event "are valid." According to the post, the event drew sharp criticism from the community.

"While the event organizers and Quattro worked in tandem with Algoma Public Health every step of the way, following their guidance and adhering to stringent public health protocols, we regret the alarm it raised," the post says. "Again, let us say we are sorry."

Algoma Public Health cannot prevent a premise or event from operating if they are in compliance with regulations set by the province. <br><br>It does not mean we support or endorse specific gatherings or events. <br><br>It does not mean the gatherings are without risk. <br><br>1/3 —@AlgomaHealth

Algoma Public Health did not specifically identify the Quattro's event, but said on Twitter that it does not "support or endorse specific gatherings or events."

"Algoma Public Health cannot prevent a premise or event from operating if they are in compliance with regulations set by the province," the tweet said. "It does not mean the gatherings are without risk."