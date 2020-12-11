Police in North Bay say they have charged a 53-year-old man under Canada's Quarantine Act following complaints of a possible breach.

OPP said they began investigating on December 7 in Corbeil. During the investigation, officers found that the person had returned to Canada on November 29 after visiting Rhode Island and New York.

Police also found that the accused had violated quarantine conditions on seven different occasions during the mandatory 2-week quarantine period.

With help from the Public Health Agency of Canada, police laid charges against the individual, and issued a provincial offence notice with a total fine of $1,255.

Individuals are reminded that while under a quarantine order, they are not permitted to leave the quarantine residence until the 14 days are complete.