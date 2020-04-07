Ontario Northland now has a new boss.

The Ontario Northland Transportation Commission (ONTC) has been transferred to the oversight of the Minister of Transportation from the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines.

In a news release from Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli's office, the transfer occurred last week on April 1.

The province had committed to studying the feasibility of the move in the 2019 Ontario Economic Outlook and Fiscal Review.

"Improving transportation and creating economic growth in Northern Ontario is a priority for our government," said Fedeli. "The transfer of the ONTC to the Ministry of Transportation is an important step to create more opportunities to improve transportation services in the North. It's something many of us have been pushing for, over a number of years – and we're so thrilled to see this become a reality."

Fedeli said the transfer allows the province to centralize oversight of government agencies that deliver public transportation and create opportunities to improve services.