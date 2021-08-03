Lab results from Public Health Sudbury and Districts have confirmed an adult from the Manitoulin District has tested positive for Lyme disease.

Officials with public health say the risk of contracting the disease is low but people need to protect themselves while they are outdoors.

"People enjoying the outdoors need to check for ticks immediately after activities like gardening or hiking. This is one of the simplest ways you can protect yourself from Lyme disease," said Adam Ranger, an environmental support officer with Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

Blacklegged ticks are the ones that can be infected with the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.

Public Health Sudbury and District has this advice to prevent tick bites:

Avoid walking in tall grass.

Make sure yards are kept clear of debris and overgrown vegetation, grass, bushes, and trees.

Keep wood piles and bird feeders away from homes.

Wear a long-sleeved, light-coloured shirt, pants, and closed-toe shoes.

Use insect repellents that are approved by Health Canada and follow the application recommendations on the package.

Do a tick check.

Take a shower after outdoor activities to help wash off ticks that have not yet attached themselves to the skin.

If you find a tick attached to a human:

Use fine-tipped tweezers to grab the tick close to the skin and gently pull straight up.

Wash the area with soap and water.

Put the tick in a dry container and bring it to your local public health unit to be sent for identification and testing for Lyme disease.

Follow up with your health care provider to determine if you need treatment, especially if the tick has been attached for more than 24 hours. Lyme disease is treated with antibiotics.

If left untreated, Lyme disease can cause serious complications to the heart, joints, and nervous system.

Signs and symptoms of Lyme disease may include: