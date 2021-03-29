Sudbury health unit reporting 3 new deaths from COVID-19
As it continues to warn people about preventing the spread of COVID-19, Sudbury's health unit is reporting three new virus-related deaths in the region.
A total of 19 people have died in the Public Health Sudbury and Districts area since the pandemic started
A total of 19 people have died in the Public Health Sudbury and Districts' catchment area since the beginning of the pandemic.
The growing death toll is an unwelcome sign as COVID variants, which are shown to be much more transmissible, make their way through the community.
The health unit is asking the people to continue following health measures, including:
- Staying at home, except for essential purposes such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care service, for exercise, or for essential work or school.
- Avoiding all non-essential travel. The health unit says area residents are being exposed to the virus through travel outside the region.
- Getting tested for COVID-19 if a person has any symptoms.
- Getting the vaccine, if eligible.
- Practising physical distancing, as any close contact could be a possible exposure to COVID-19.
- Wearing masks.
- Washing hands often and when visibly dirty for 15 seconds.
- And avoiding contact with those who are sick.
