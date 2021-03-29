Sudbury health unit reporting 3 new deaths from COVID-19

As it continues to warn people about preventing the spread of COVID-19, Sudbury's health unit is reporting three new virus-related deaths in the region.

A total of 19 people have died in the Public Health Sudbury and Districts' catchment area since the beginning of the pandemic.

The growing death toll is an unwelcome sign as COVID variants, which are shown to be much more transmissible, make their way through the community.

The health unit is asking the people to continue following health measures, including: