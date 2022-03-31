Public Health Sudbury plans to reopen STI clinic soon

Sudbury's health unit expects to reopen its clinic for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) within the next month.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, STI testing in Greater Sudbury has been limited to family physicians and walk-in clinics, said Holly Hyland, a public health nurse with Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

But despite those limitations, Hyland said they have seen an increase in syphilis infections in the area over the last five years.

So far this year, we've seen six cases in 2022," she said. "In 2021, we saw 26 and then in 2020, we saw 33."

But Hyland added the numbers during the pandemic should be "interpreted with some caution" due to more limited testing capacity during that period.

She said people should practice safe sex, use condoms and get tested regularly.

In February the health unit said it planned to address many of the services that were neglected due to the pandemic.

"For two years, we have redeployed the majority of our staff and redirected almost 80 per cent of our resources to pandemic response, resulting in a large and growing backlog of public health programs, services and unmet needs," said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, the Public Health Sudbury and Districts' medical officer of health, in a press release.

Lesley Andrade, a foundational standards specialist with Public Health Sudbury and Districts, told CBC News the health unit would focus on programs for prenatal care, dental care for children, routine vaccinations, its community drug strategy, and helping to develop healthy environments in the region.