Sudbury health unit takes COVID-19 vaccinations on the road
Converted transit bus will tour Public Health Sudbury and Districts' area for vaccination, outreach
Public Health Sudbury and Districts and the city of Greater Sudbury have launched a COVID-19 vaccination bus, a mobile pop-up clinic that will offer vaccines throughout the health district this summer.
The mobile clinic inside a converted GOVA Transit bus will be able to serve an estimated 30 people per hour. That's projected to be 240 people over the course of an eight-hour clinic.
Public health nurse Karly McGibbon says the bus-based clinics will resemble the format from arena-based vaccination clinics, but on a smaller scale.
"It'll go all summer and then from there, we'll just re-assess what the need is. And I think as long as there's still a need for vaccines, then we're happy to continue it," she says.
How does a mobile clinic work?
The bus will visit communities within the city of Greater Sudbury and throughout the health district, with stops in its first two weeks scheduled for Foleyet, Manitoulin Island and Azilda, among other communities. A full list is posted on the PHSD website under 'mobile clinics.'
The mobile clinics serve patients on a walk-in basis, rather than requiring appointments. Both Health Canada-approved mRNA vaccines are available and people aged 12 and up are eligible to attend.
At each stop, patients will register and undergo a COVID-19 screening outside. When a space is available, the eligible patients will enter through the rear door of the bus and sit in one of 10 cubicles along the inside walls.
A nurse will check in with the patient and administer a vaccine dose, and then the patient will spend the 15-minute waiting period in the cubicle.
The transit bus is air conditioned and internet-enabled, meaning health staff will be able to upload a patient's record into Ontario's COVax vaccination database.
When finished, patients will receive either an electronic or printed copy of their vaccination record. They will exit through the front door of the bus, maintaining one-way patient flow.
Collaboration between public health, city
Greater Sudbury has loaned the health unit a bus and a driver for the clinic. The city's operations lead for its COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, Melissa Roney, says this service is about reaching those who may not be able to attend mass clinics.
"We thought that the pop-up mobile bus is an innovative way of bringing the vaccine to the clients in the community and in the district, and again, helping vaccination equity across our district," she says.
Although the rear door of the bus does not have the ability to lower to curb level, as the front does, public health staff members say they will find solutions to accommodate those with mobility needs as they arise.
McGibbon says the numbers in the city's mass vaccination clinics have begun to decrease as more people get vaccinated. Creating mobile clinics will help to reach people who may not be able to easily access the mass clinics.
Health workers ready to answer public's questions
McGibbon says part of the motivation behind launching mobile clinics is to help people learn about the COVID-19 vaccines. Anyone with questions about the vaccines is welcome to visit and speak with public health staff about the process.
"By being present, by being in their communities, being available for questions, our hope is that people will come to us, you know, for valid information. And if they're comfortable, then we would love to immunize them," she says.
The transit bus has a special wrap to identify it as a mobile vaccine clinic, which may invite passers-by to visit and learn more, says Roney.
PHSD says operational costs for the mobile clinic would be comparable to pop-up clinics of a similar size. A spokesperson said the health unit's partners, such as the city of Greater Sudbury, help to offer these clinics.
The first mobile vaccine clinic is in Cambrian Heights on July 13, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
