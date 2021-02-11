While some Ontarians will be able to start registering for a second COVID-19 vaccine starting this week, the medical officer of health in Sudbury says that won't happen in her district until likely the end of June.

The province has announced that individuals 80 years and older can book their second shot, four weeks after their first one.

Eligible individuals include those who are at higher risk related to an underlying health condition that results in a weakened immune system (e.g. transplant recipient), certain frontline health care workers and First Nations, Inuit, and Métis individuals.

In the Sudbury-Manitoulin District, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe says local vaccine supply is limited, which means most appointments are likely to be available the week of June 28.

"And rightly so, a larger proportional allocation of vaccine was given to hot spots because they have higher rates of disease," she told Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe.

"Our incidence rate is now under 10 per hundred thousand. The weekly incidence rate in other parts of the province is up to 90 or so cases per one hundred thousand."

Sutcliffe notes about 60 per cent of adults in the district have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is under the provincial target of 65 per cent.

"We are gearing up for a three-week youth and family vaccination blitz starting the week of June 7," she said.

"These are very exciting times where we are seeing more and more people being immunized, with the potential for schools, businesses, social lives, and entire communities 're-opening'."

Sutcliffe says rolling out vaccination has been a balancing act.

"So it's first doses to make sure that the population is covered ... and the maximum number of people have protection. But it's also second doses," she said.

"But we are absolutely on track with making sure that all the doses get into arms as soon as we receive it."

Tap here for information on local vaccine eligibility, how to book an appointment, and for upcoming vaccination clinic dates, types, and locations.