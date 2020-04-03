Public Health Sudbury & Districts is looking for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health unit has received provincial funding to hire 20 full-time, contract COVID-19 response assistants.

Program manager Stacey Gilbeau says the new hires will be part of a call centre at the health unit. Part of their job will be answering COVID-19 related questions from the public.

Gibeau says they will also assist with contact tracing of anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.

"It's a very effective process that we follow in public health that really controls the spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19," she said.

"When our agency receives a notification of a positive test result, staff follow up with this individual immediately."

Gilbeau says the worker will discuss test results with the person and then talk with them about where they may have picked up the virus.

"It's a bit of an investigation," she said. "We also have conversations about who their close contacts may have been."

Stacey Gilbeau is a program manager at Public Health Sudbury & Districts. (Submitted by Stacey Gilbeau)

Gilbeau says the person who is infected as well as their close contacts are checked on by public health after that initial call. She says collecting this information helps officials track the virus.

"If we know a little bit more about exposure risks and the stories about where they've been and who they may have been in contact with, that helps us prevent the spread of the infection in the community," she said.

Gilbeau says the extra human resources means some staff can return to other public health work.

"Staff have been dedicated and working very hard," she said.

"This will allow us to also look at some of our other services and programs that we offer and how we can shore up some of those as well. Our attention has been going to COVID the last little while and this will help us maintain all of our programs."

Gilbeau says the goal is to hire the workers by the end of the month. The contracts are expected to run until the end of August with the possibility of an extension.