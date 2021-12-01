Public Health Sudbury and Districts says additional restrictions are being put in place in an attempt to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe says the new protective measures are being put in place through the health district, and the rules currently in place in Greater Sudbury will expand to include Manitoulin Island, Espanola, Massey, the French River and other areas.

"We are at a point where we need to double down on the basics like masking, physical distancing and vaccination," Sutcliffe said.

"But local circumstances also mean that we also need some new rules, rolling back some relaxed measures, to further protect people who are unvaccinated, especially kids."

After reviewing the data and considering the concerns of the new Omicron variant and socializing that occurs during the holiday season, the health unit said the new rules will take effect Saturday, Dec. 11 at 12:01 a.m.

They include:

Businesses and organisations that are open must limit the size of organized public events and social gatherings in their premises to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Businesses that had voluntary proof of vaccination requirements, including personal care services, indoor recreational amenities, museums, galleries and science centres, will now be required to check for proof of vaccination for those 12 and older. This measure goes into place Dec. 15.

Strengthened requirements for basic public health measures, including masking, physical distancing, active screening and contact tracing. The health unit says an example is that masks will be required indoors in places where people can't physical distance.

Restaurants are not able to offer buffets and have to ensure customers generally remain seated.

Facilities that have indoor sports and recreation activities have to make sure physical distancing is in place and new protections have to be put in place to enhance safety.

Team sports or games have to be modified to avoid personal contact. Limited exceptions are in place for professional and elite sport leagues or associations.

Shopping malls have to reduce the volume levels of music and prevent line ups.

For those who can't work at home, strengthened workplace health and safety measures have to be put in place, such as staggered breaks and virtual meetings.

The health unit said despite being in the 21st month of the pandemic, more than one quarter of total cases have been reported in the last 30 days.

"While we do see cases of COVID-19 among students, while ultimately affects classes, cohorts and schools, transmission is mostly occurring in our community— we are not seeing high transmission of COVID-19 in schools and we remain focused in preserving in-person learning," Dr. Sutcliffe said.

"The recent modelling from Ontario's Science Advisory Table paints a stark picture of case growth even without the Omicron variant. The modelling shows we need to double down on public health measures to blunt transmission, combined with getting as many people as possible protected through vaccination."

According to the health unit, 82 per cent of people aged five and older have received their first dose and 77.7 per cent have received both doses.

According to Health Sciences North, there are 20 patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19, including seven in intensive care.