

Public Health Sudbury and Districts investigated a Sudbury dermatologist's clinic this month. It found that at Dr. Lyne Giroux's office, syringes were reused to withdraw additional doses of local anaesthetic from multi-dose vials for the same patient.

This practice could result in contamination of the multi-dose vials with blood borne pathogens. The multi-dose vials containing anaesthetic could then be used to fill other syringes for use on other patients resulting in the risk of transmission of blood-borne pathogens.

Those incidents happened from June 21, 2006, to June 30, 2010, and from March 5, 2018, to January 24, 2020.

Public health says this practice could result in contamination of the multi-dose vials with blood borne pathogens such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Dr. Giroux says she was the one to notify Public Health once she discovered what was happening. Giroux says she was notified by a staff member that one of her nurses was doing something she felt was inappropriate.

"She was drawing up lidocaine, a numbing agent, to numb a patient for surgery and she required more freezing so what she did is she took off the dirty needle that she injected the patient with but she kept the syringe, and she put a clean needle back on that syringe and and drew up more freezing using a negative pressure making sure nothing went into the vial. But these are multi-vials, so we potentially could use that vial three or four times again for other people."

Dr. Lyne Giroux says she notified Sudbury Public Health and Districts once she found out one of her employees was using an outdated practice for injecting lidocaine. (Sudburyskinclinique.ca)

Giroux says the nurse told her that she was trained this way in her nursing program decades earlier and thought she was doing it correctly. "I was shocked and surprised" says Giroux, that she thought it was ok to do it that way.

Giroux then contacted her lawyer about what steps to take to correct the situation. She says he did a debriefing in the office to make sure nobody else was engaged in the practice and then she says she notified public health.

"My number one priority is patient care". She says the risk is low because it isn't very often that the nurse would need to refreeze the patient but feels is important to notify persons who may have been affected.

Giroux says there are no known cases of infection that have come up. She's sent out just under five thousand letters to patients to let them know. In the letter they will receive a blood requisition to get their blood checked.

Giroux says she is also doing this to make sure people and other clinics aware that this is not an acceptable practice anymore.

For patients who are concerned, Giroux says the staff member in question never worked on the cosmetic side of her practice so none of those patients would be affected, just medical procedures requiting injection of local anesthetic during the times indicated in her letter.