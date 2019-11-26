Public elementary and secondary school teachers and some support staff have begun a first phase of job action frustrated with contract negotiations with the province.

But both the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) say their work-to-rule campaign will not affect student learning.

President of the Rainbow Board local of the ETFO, Barb Blasutti, says there won't be any picket lines at elementary schools.

But she says teachers will be taking part in what the union calls a "Solidarity Action."

"They are going to meet together outside of the main entrance of their workplace, and they're going to enter the workplace together 15 minutes before the start of the instructional day as a demonstration of solidarity and to kick off this phase one work to rule," said Blasutti.

Blasutti adds that teachers will not be doing some administrative tasks such as meetings regarding ministry or school board initiatives, putting comments on report cards, and participating in standardized testing.

"So those types of things are not going to be done during the phase one work to rule. However, the focus remains still on the classroom and supporting students in the classroom," she added.

High school teachers will hold information pickets outside schools before and after school and during the lunch hour.

The OSSTF says these picket lines are meant to be friendly and are not meant to prevent anyone from entering the school.

Education Minister Steven Lecce calls the move disappointing.

In a statement, he says the province is hoping both sides can reach a deal.

