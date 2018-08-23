Every year, the City of Greater Sudbury gets at least a dozen requests involving public art.

They're mainly from artists wanting to display their work on municipal property.

To address those requests, the municipality is developing a public art master plan.

"That's a document that would assist council determining the what and where of public art in Greater Sudbury," senior planner Ed Landry said.

Other municipalities like Hamilton, Barrie, and Oshawa have similar plans.

In November 2019, city council endorsed the Public Art Implementation Plan, which recommended a two year consultation strategy so city staff can research, prepare materials, conduct open houses and surveys, and return with recommendations on themes, type and location of future public art.

Next step: public input

On Monday, the Sudbury's Planning Committee approved the next step in the process, a consultation strategy.

Public input sessions will begin this spring and will focus on where residents want to see public art on municipal property.

"The public won't have to identify exactly which property," Landry said. Adding that instead residents can generally identify municipal sites like gateways, arenas, parks, etc.

"And we'll be asking within communities themselves. What's the priority in Levack? What's the priority in Capreol? What is it in Azilda? What do we want to commemorate?"

The public consultation will also help to determine what type of art residents want to see in public places. For example, statues, murals, sculptures, etc.

"So [the city staff] kind of wants to do a deep dive on that," Landry said.

Tyler Fauvelle, is a Sudbury-based sculptor. Here he's working on sculpting Stompin' Tom Connors in clay. The finished bronze statue resides in front of the Sudbury arena. (Fuel Multimedia)

Landry says his team will compile a business case for council's consideration during the 2021 budget process.

That business case would focus on funding for a public art program, including the commissioning, identification, promotion and celebration of public art.

"We'll go through that budget process and then we'll come back, should we get the direction from council, late next year, to have a final public art master plan," Landry said.

Public Art 'back on the map'

Landry admits that the Up Here festival has helped to put public art in the community 'back on the map.'

Since 2013, the Up Here festival has established more than 50 murals around the city, mostly on private property, with owners' permission.

"Public Art is something we've had in Greater Sudbury for a long time," Landry said.

He says it was the constant requests from artists wanting to put their artwork on display on municipal properties that was the catalyst behind the creation of a policy for public art in Greater Sudbury.

"We don't really have that process established, so this would help us identify priority locations, themes, and also establish a process here at the city."