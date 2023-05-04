Joanna Jania says she hasn't been paid since she started working at the Extendicare York long-term care home in late March.

Jania is a personal support worker, and says she and two colleagues who joined the Sudbury, Ont. facility at the same time still haven't been paid for the shifts they worked over the last two months.

"If I didn't have support in my family, I wouldn't be able to cope," Jania said.

While her partner has been able to pay their mortgage, Jania said she has had to borrow $1,000 to pay for their son's daycare.

Jania said she has reached the point where she is refusing to work future shifts until she gets paid for her past work.

"I'm not going to work there if they don't want to pay me," she said.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) represents PSWs at Extendicare York.

In an email Jania shared with CBC News, her representative with CUPE Local 1182 said the facility had recently switched to the Workday system for its human resources.

"The facility no longer has any of the access to do a lot of the things they used to," the email said.

Extendicare says the two employees in Sudbury were not paid due to a system error. (Mathieu Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

The union said it put in a ticket and email with Extendicare York management to escalate the issue and get her pay as soon as possible.

Roxanne Houle started working as a PSW at Extendicare York at the same time as Jania. She said she also hasn't been paid for shifts she worked over the past two months.

Without a steady paycheque she said she had to pay her mortgage with her credit card.

I was frustrated. So I walked off. I was like, I'm done, I'm leaving.​​​​​​ - Roxanne Houle, PSW

"I've had to use my Visa for everything, so my credit is going up in the air," Houle said.

"It's unbelievable, It's not fair."

In addition to issues with her pay, Houle said Extendicare York wasn't adding her to the schedule after she finished her seven orientation shifts.

"They just didn't follow proper protocol," she said.

"I was frustrated. So I walked off. I was like, I'm done, I'm leaving."

Houle quit her job at Extendicare, and said she landed a similar role at the Pioneer Manor long-term care home, which is owned and operated by the City of Greater Sudbury.

"The new facility is fantastic," she said. "I have no complaints. They're amazing there."

Houle said Pioneer Manor uses the same Workday human resources system as Extendicare York, but she hasn't had any issues with her hours or getting added to payroll.

After CBC News contacted Extendicare, the company responded it was able to pay Jania and Houle on Thursday. Both women should have the money in their bank accounts by Friday, the company said.

"Unfortunately, a system error resulted in two new team members not being paid on schedule," said an email from an Extendicare spokesperson.

"We unreservedly apologize for the delay and thank them for their dedication to the Extendicare York community."