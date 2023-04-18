Content
Sudbury

6,000 federal government workers on strike in northern Ontario

Some 155,000 federal government workers are on strike across the country as of Wednesday morning, including some 6,000 in northern Ontario.

Northern Ontario federal public servants work in everything from food inspection to veteran affairs

Erik White · CBC News ·
People march in a city with signs about solidarity and fair wages in early spring.
Some 155,000 members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada are on strike as of Wednesday, including at picketlines in Sudbury, North Bay, Timmins and Kirkland Lake. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press)

This after the Public Service Alliance of Canada could not reach an agreement with government negotiators before the Tuesday night deadline.

There are picketlines this morning up outside of the taxation centre in Sudbury, where there are some 3,000 unionized workers with the Canada Revenue Agency are off the job.

There are also picketlines set up outside of federal government offices in North Bay, Timmins and Kirkland Lake.

The union represents workers in a variety of government departments across the north ranging from Service Canada to Veterans Affairs Canada to the Canada Food Inspection Agency.

The union had been asking for a 4.5 per cent pay increase, but said it doesn't want to discuss details of the negotiations, in hopes a deal can still be reached in the coming days.

The federal government has been clear throughout the contract talks that it is seeking a fair deal for workers and for taxpayers. 

