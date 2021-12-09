Ontario government selling land from old Burwash prison farm, but group hopes to keep it public
Bids for the 'unpriced' 16 pieces of property close on Jan. 6
Parts of a former prison farm and ghost town south of Sudbury are now up for sale, but a new group is hoping to convince the provincial government to hold on to it.
The Ontario government is selling some 32-hundred acres split into 16 individual properties that were once part of the townsite of Burwash and the attached industrial prison farm, which operated from 1914 to 1975.
This came as a surprise to hunters, trappers, campers and others who use the public lands.
Brad Bowman, an environmental scientist and former provincial government employee who has hunted and trapped in the area, is part of the newly formed Friends of Burwash hoping to have the lands kept as a natural preserve.
"It really is not of much value for development purposes. It serves almost no purpose. It does serve a purpose for ecological land preservation," said the Sudbury man.
Bowman is hoping to convince the province to declare the bush, swamps and fields an Area of Natural and Scientific Interest and kept in public hands.
But expecting the provincial government won't go for that, his group is raising money to put in a bid before the Jan. 6 deadline, including $5,000 of Bowman's own money.
"I really think it's a bit of a communications gap and decisions that are being made a bit too hastily and without good public consultation," he said.
Infrastructure Ontario says in a statement that these lands were on the list when the government started looking at selling off surplus property in 2018 and the "due diligence" was just recently completed.
The statement also says the property is "unpriced," in an effort get the "best value for taxpayers."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?