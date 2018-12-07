For $99,000, you could own a 35,000 square foot historic brick building in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

It used to be a jail.

If you're looking for waterfront property, you could pick up a lakefront lot in Temagami for $145,000 or move into the old Ministry of Natural Resources office on Trout Lake in North Bay.

These are among the 486 public properties that the province is putting up for sale, in hopes of raising between $109 and $135 million.

"Everyday we're spending money on maintenance and liability for vacant building or property, is a day we're not providing value for the taxpayer," minister of government and community services Bill Walker, says.

He says unloading these properties could also save the province $9.6 million in annual operating and insurance costs.

The offices of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry on the shores of Trout Lake in North Bay is one of the buildings the provincial government is looking to sell. (Google Streetview)

"It's unconscionable that they would know that they could have saved the taxpayer $10 million a year on properties they are sitting paying money out," Walker says.

A good example is an old police station in North Bay, that's been sitting empty for the last 10 years.

"Roughly about $100,000 a year to maintain that for snow removal, grass cutting, heat, hydro all those kinds of things. So it's doing nothing for the taxpayer other than bleeding money out that's not going to you," Walker says.

So far 243 properties have been cleared for sale at fair market value and won't have an impact on local services.

Fifteen of those properties are in northeastern Ontario: