The Ontario government says it is spending $980,000 to keep a freight rail line running between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury.

Ross Romano, MPP for Sault Ste. Marie, made the announcement on Thursday.

He says the money, from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, will go to the Huron Central Railway for continued operations of its line.

"Huron Central Railway serves key northern industries, including steel and forestry," he said.

"Working together with Huron Central to keep trains moving supports jobs and businesses here in the Sault and across the north."

The company moves products from a number of companies on the line, including materials from Algoma Steel, Domtar Paper, Eacom Timber and Vale.

Earlier this year, $800,000 was announced for the company under the previous Liberal government. That announcement came after the company threatened to shut down if it didn't get $46 million in government funding to refurbish the tracks.

Similar threats were made in 2009 by the company before it got $30 million in provincial and federal funding.