Northern leaders are hopeful they can continue to change the province's mind on funding cutbacks.

The PC government has decided not to go ahead with planned cuts to public health, ambulance and child care funding this year

The cuts were putting a financial strain on cities and towns, that also fund and administrate the three services.

"For the government of the day to just implement all these cuts without consultation with the municipalities, it's just not the way to do business," says Danny Whalen, a city councillor in Temiskaming Shores and president of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities.

"So, they've obviously heard us, so hopefully going forward, there's going to be lots of talks."

Danny Whalen is a city councillor in Temiskaming Shores. (Erik White/CBC)

The cuts were announced this spring in the Ontario budget and were to take affect this year, meaning many municipalities and their supported agencies were forced to rejig their budgets on the fly.

The Nipissing District Social Services Administration Board was tasked with cutting half a million dollars from its operating costs and had so far found about $170,000.

"It would have been difficult without laying off a paramedic," says chief administrative officer Joe Bradbury.

"The easiest route is to go to the [municipal] tax base, but the challenge is that there is only one taxpayer."

Joe Bradbury is the chief administrative officer of the Nipissing District Social Services Administration Board. (Erik White/CBC)

Bradbury says the board had also issued six layoff notices to administrative staff to cover a $280,330 cut to child care funding, which will now be put on hold.

In total, about $1.5 million was to be cut out of daycare funding across the northeast, including $230,292 in the Temiskaming district and $639,872 in Sudbury.

"It's unfortunate that child care was on the books for cuts initially, so yes I'm happy, but cutting is not moving the system forward," says Tracy Saarikoski, who runs Discovery Early Learning in Garson and is the northeastern representative on the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care.

Tracy Saarikoski runs Discovery Early Learning in Garson and is the northeastern rep on the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)

"I'm glad to hear the cuts are being reversed. I'm thrilled that there's opportunity that we can continue to advocate for children and families across Ontario. Hopefully there's some good news following in 2020."

A $200 million reduction in funding for public health units across Ontario is also now on pause.

The province has said that agencies should expect to see their funding cut again in next year's budget, as the government aims to reduce Ontario's $11 billion deficit.