The Rainbow District School Board does not want to see remote or online learning become a permanent part of the public education system.

Trustees with the English Public school board in Sudbury-Manitoulin held a special meeting Tuesday night, to discuss the Ministry of Education's proposed plan to make online learning a permanent option starting in September —and continue even after the pandemic is over.

Trustee Dena Morrison says she's been angry since the news broke last week about the Ministry proposed plan to making the option permanent.

"Everyone who is a champion for public education should have their hair on fire right now and should be fighting and saying something out loud," she said.

"Yes, we know this is a trial balloon period but trial balloons often get launched."

Morrison calls this a slippery slope toward the privatization of public education system.

"This is a money grab; This is about reducing the number of staff and boards and removing that funding from board control," Morrison said.

Trustee Judy Kosmerly feels the ministry hasn't done any consultation or studied research.

"We haven't gone through a full school year of remote learning," she said.

"Shouldn't the government wait and review the complete data on the impacts of virtual learning on students' academic progress, emotional and social well being before making any decisions about ongoing remote learning?"

Trustee Anita Gibson says it was the COVID-19 pandemic that forced school boards to adopt the hybrid model of both in-person and online learning for this school year.

"I've never really envisioned that as a permanent model or one that would be chosen if not for the crisis situation that we're in," she said.

"Going forward I would certainly not support using a crisis model for the future."

Representatives from the two teachers' unions, as well as school superintendents made presentations abut the negative impact of virtual learning on students and staff.

The trustees unanimously voted to send a letter to the Premier and to the Ministry of Education expressing their concerns about the proposed plan.

"The in-person public education system is the great equalizer, it is the level playing field that provides equal opportunity for all our children, regardless of race, colour or creed, and regardless of geography, income or capabilities," board chair Doreen Dewar said wrapping up the meeting..

"I believe that this is an issue worth fighting for, and this is what we will begin to do."