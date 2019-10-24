The head of an environmental non-profit group in Sudbury says a new litter pick-up day in Ontario doesn't go far enough.

On Wednesday, the Progressive Conservative government announced a province-wide clean-up day will be held on May 12, 2020.

"People in Ontario are passionate about keeping our province's nature and communities litter-free and our government will continue to support and encourage real environmental action," Jeff Yurek, the Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks said.

"This is an opportunity for all of us to do our part to keep Ontario clean and to raise awareness of the need to reduce how much waste we produce."

Bur Rebecca Danard, the executive director of ReThink Green in Sudbury says while there is some value to do a clean-up, she'd prefer the government to take action directed at big garbage producers.

"Like, I'd like to see, for example, some education for the public about alternatives to single-use plastics," she said.

"Or potentially the regulation of the production of single-use plastics and really holding producers responsible for the life-cycle of a product."

She says climate change is top of mind for many people and this may not be the response from the government people were looking for.

Rebecca Danard is the executive director of ReThink Green in Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"I don't think Greta [Thunberg] is marching for a litter day," she said.

"I think that really people are looking for much more significant and long term action than a one-day litter pick up. It feels a little bit like tokenism."

An advocacy group called Environmental Defence issued a report on Ontario's climate change performance this month.

It suggests the province has not done enough to reduce greenhouse gases.

That was something Premier Doug Ford promised to do when he unveiled the government's climate change plan last November.