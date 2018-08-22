The provincial government says out-of-province fire crews, as well as those from the United States and Mexico, are no longer needed to help fight fires in the northeast.

This comes as one of the largest fires in northeastern Ontario, Parry Sound 33, continues to be held.

Some waterway and road restrictions have been lifted.

About 1,400 firefighters have been working around the clock for weeks to control and minimize more than 1,100 fires across the province.

Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Jeff ​Yurek thanked the firefighters Tuesday for the progress that's been made. Yurek said as the fire situation here in the northeast diminishes, the province continues to monitor northwestern Ontario and western Canada.

He says Ontario will be able to lend its resources to help fight the wildfires in the west.

Ontario has set up one Incident Management Team in British Columbia to assist with their fire situation and plans to deploy another team on Wednesday.