Here are the 2022 provincial election results for northeastern Ontario

Ontario voters headed to the polls on Thursday to elect a new government.

Voting stations across the province closed at 9 p.m. Here are the results for northeastern Ontario ridings. The winner of each riding has their name bolded and underlined.

Algoma-Manitoulin:

Cheryl Fort (Progressive Conservative)

Ron Koski (New Blue Party of Ontario)

Maria Legault (Green Party)

Michael Mantha (NDP)

Tim Vine (Liberal)

Frederick Weening (Ontario Party)

Mushkegowuk-James Bay:

Guy Bourgouin (NDP)

Eric Côté (Progressive Conservative)

Matthew Pronovost (Liberal)

Catherine Jones (Green Party)

Fauzia Sadiq (Ontario Provincial Confederation of Regions Party)

Mike Buckley (New Blue Party of Ontario)

Nickel Belt:

Glenys Babcock (Green Party): 920 (3.0 per cent)

France Gélinas (NDP): 15,609 (50.8 per cent)

Randy Hazlett (Progressive Conservative): 9,178 (29.9 per cent)

Gilles Proulx (Liberal): 3,042 (9.9 per cent)

Melanie Savoie (New Blue Party of Ontario): 1,519 (4.9 per cent)

Willy Schneider (Ontario Party): 470 (1.5 per cent)

Nipissing:

Vic Fedeli (Progressive Conservative)

Joe Jobin (Ontario Party)

Michelle Lashbrook (Ontario Libertarian Party)

Erika Lougheed (NDP)

Sean McClocklin (Green Party)

Taylor Russell (New Blue Party of Ontario)

Giacomo Vezina (None of the Above Party)

Tanya Vrebosch (Liberal)

Parry Sound-Muskoka:

Andrew John Cocks (Ontario Party): 1,649 (3.7 per cent)

Erin Horvath (NDP): 3,391 (7.6 per cent)

Doug Maynard (New Blue Party of Ontario): 883 (2.0 per cent)

Daniel Predie Jr. (Independent): 155 (0.3 per cent)

Matt Richter (Green Party): 18,102 (40.7 per cent)

Graydon Smith (Progressive Conservatives): 20,216 (45.4 per cent)

Brad Waddell (Populist Party of Ontario): 126 (0.3 per cent)

Sault Ste. Marie:

Keagan Gilfillan (Green Party): 675 (2.5 per cent)

Liam Hancock (Liberal): 1,610 (6.0 per cent)

Michele McCleave-Kennedy (NDP): 10,029 (37.3 per cent)

Shane Pankhurst (New Blue Party of Ontario): 894 (3.3 per cent)

Ross Romano (Progressive Conservatives): 12,606 (46.9 per cent)

Naomi Sayers (Independent): 1.070 (4.0 per cent)

Sudbury:

Adrien Berthier (Libertarian Party)

Marc Despatie (Progressive Conservatives)

David Farrow (Liberal)

Jason LaFace (Ontario Party)

David Popescu (Independent)

Sheldon Pressey (New Blue Party of Ontario)

David Robinson (Green Party)

Jamie West (NDP)

Timiskaming-Cochrane:

Geoffrey Aitchison (Libertarian Party)

Garry Andrade (New Blue Party of Ontario)

Eric Cummings (Ontario Libertarian Party)

Bill Foy (Progressive Conservative)

Brian Johnson (Liberals)

Kris Rivard (Green Party)

John Vanthof (NDP)

Jeff Wilkinson (None of the Above Party)

Timmins: