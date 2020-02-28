Protestors in Sudbury say they are standing in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs.

About 40 people gathered outside of MP Paul Lefebvre's office Thursday afternoon, protesting what they call environmental concerns surrounding the pipeline.

Organizer Sarah Mohan said more groups – both Indigenous and non-Indigenous– are getting inspired to make their voices heard.

"This is an issue of Indigenous sovereignty which goes hand-in-hand with an issue of protecting the planet and defending against climate change," Mohan said.

"The people of Sudbury need to know that there is something that everybody can do to support the cause – from your home, whatever your abilities are, whatever your beliefs are just please get involved, get active. Write a letter. Talk to your friends."

Sara Mohan helped organize a protest in support of hereditary Chiefs in British Columbia. (Jean-Loup Doudard/Radio-Canada)

Others, like university student Ryan Wildgoose, say they are more opposed to the way the RCMP has forcibly shut down blockades.

"It's deplorable and we are just trying to show our support as many are across the country," he said.

He also stressed that the group assembled in Sudbury had every intention of protesting peacefully and there were no plans for blockades, at least from his fellow protestors.

"[Blockades] may not be happening in Sudbury but the fact that it's happening at all shows that the government can do this to anyone," Wildgoose said.

Ryan Wildgoose says the violence directed towards protesters, specifically those camped near blockages, is worrisome. (Jean-Loup Doudard/Radio-Canada)

"We want to make sure that this doesn't happen to anyone by doing what we can for those it affects."

Lefebvre briefly acknowledged the group, standing quietly outside the circle of sign-holders. He also accepted a letter from the group outlining their concerns. He said he plans to deliver the letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.