Public Health Sudbury and Districts is reminding those who participate in peaceful demonstrations to remember to do so COVID-safely.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, the medical officer of health for Sudbury and district, says the health unit wants to make sure people are still physical distancing during the events.

Protesters, motivated by the death of George Floyd in the U.S., have marched through Sudbury twice.

Sutcliffe also has a message for these groups: remember to wear face masks properly.

"It's not an ornament," Sutcliffe said. "Having a face mask in your hand or around your neck is not going to protect you."

"It's actually wearing it properly that's going to protect you and people around you. Because of course, a mask is there to protect others."

Sutcliffe stresses that the mask should cover your nose and mouth, while coming down below the chin.

"When we shout and really express ourselves loudly in that way, there is a greater risk of spreading respiratory, sputum or droplets."

One thing that encourages Sutcliffe is that even during a protest, people are still conscious enough of health measures.

"I do think that it is becoming more of a norm, more of an expectation that people wear nonmedical cloth masks when they're out in public, and I think that's a very good thing," she said.

She also added that Public Health Sudbury and Districts stands in support of racial equality.