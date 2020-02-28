Mining companies and communities across the north will be promoting themselves at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada conference March 1-4 in Toronto.

The annual mineral exploration conference has attracted over 25,000 attendees from 135 countries in recent years.

The goal of the conference is to create the right atmosphere for deals to be done and jobs to be created.

Greater Sudbury says it hopes to make a big splash at its Sudbury Mining Cluster Reception March 3.

Meredith Armstrong, acting director of economic development for the city, says it's a night for Greater Sudbury and the mining supply and services sector to shine.

"We expect over 400 people coming and we really provide that as an opportunity for those Sudbury companies exclusively to really hobnob and network with potential investors," Armstrong said.

That includes other companies, delegates from the United States consul and trade commissioners from other countries.

The Northern Ontario Mining Showcase gathers together 110 small and medium-sized companies on the trade show floor.

Temiskaming Shores is the lead for that project.

The city's economic development officer, James Franks, says they vet which companies get a spot, and use FedNor dollars to help subsidize their participation.

"It enables the companies to get a discounted cost to be able to participate," Franks said. "Otherwise, these small and medium companies wouldn't be able to afford to be at a show such as this," he added.

Franks says organizing the showcase reflects well on the community and attracts investment to the area.