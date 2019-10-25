A neighbourhood group in Greater Sudbury is advocating to turn a wooded parcel of city land into a park.

The space is bordered by Nepahwin Avenue, Walford Road and Southgate Crescent, near Nepahwin Lake. It is undeveloped land owned by the city.

The city's manager of recreation, Cindy Dent, says neighbours and volunteers have approached the city about making the space into a more defined natural park.

"To keep it looking natural and not destroy it and take down all the trees or anything like that," she said.

"They want to keep it beautiful and keep it part of the aesthetic of the neighbourhood, but they would like to start having some community participation there and have an opportunity for children to actually have an area to play on that side of Paris Street."

Dent says there are no city funds budgeted for the development, but she says the neighbourhood group plans to fundraise and apply for government grants.

Cindy Dent is the manager of recreation at the City of Greater Sudbury. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

"Now if a park is realized — whether it's through fundraising or other — there are maintenance dollars that would be automatically allocated through that project," she said.

"If it gets built … the city is responsible to maintain the park. So there could be operational dollars assigned, once the park is realized."

Dent says the city is still seeking public input to help further develop the project.