The City of Greater Sudbury says it is providing a further extension of the second due date for interim property taxes due to COVID-19.

Earlier in the pandemic, the city had pushed the deadline to June 4. That's now been extended. It says "penalties and interest on late payments will not be charged if amounts owed for the April 2, 2020, interim property tax deadline are paid," by July 2.

The city says the deadline for the final 2020 property taxes is expected to be delayed until early fall. It says the revised schedule is still being determined and will be released at a later date.

"I am pleased to offer residents this option for the 2020 interim tax bill," mayor Brian Bigger said.

"In providing this extension to residents, I hope to help reduce additional stress and bring some peace of mind for those who may be experiencing financial strain during this unprecedented time."

Those enrolled in the pre-authorized tax payment plan who want to discuss payment options should contact the city.