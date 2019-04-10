It isn't everyday you get a second chance to go to your prom. And for some it could be the very first time.

But thanks to students at Lo-Ellen Secondary School and home care company Home Instead Senior Care, seniors are getting a chance to do just that.

The two groups have teamed up to put on a prom for Sudbury seniors and the theme is "Party Like It's 1945".

Beverly Brisco can't wait to show off her new prom dress and to jive on the dance floor. She says she's very impressed with the students in the leadership class that are helping to put together the event with Home Instead Senior Care.

"To take the initiative on this, and bring seniors and young adults together, ideal situation."

Brisco says she really enjoys spending time with young people and learns so much from them and believes that they can learn from seniors too. She says when she went to her first prom at a Catholic School, the nuns would walk around with a ruler to make sure couples weren't dancing too closely. She says she will bringing one with her for fun, to keep other couples on track.

Grade 11 student Colleen Gauvreau has been working since October to organize the event.

Colleen Gauvreau (left) is organizing the event through her leadership class at Lo-Ellen Secondary School. Nikki Sage (right) is the community outreach coordinator with the company Home Instead Senior Care. She approached the school with the idea. (Jan Lakes/CBC)

"I just really like giving back to the seniors in our community because they do a lot for us," she said. "I just want to be able to give back as much as I can."

Gauvreau says one of the people she consulted on how to make the event perfect is her Nonna who thinks it is a cool idea. She is coming with all her friends and her church group.

There will be a plenty of food, a photo both, spot dancing and at the end of the night, a prom king and queen will be crowned.

Staying social

Nikki Sage, the community outreach coordinator with Home Instead says one of the reasons for putting on this event is to create a unique community experience and to have something special to offer seniors.

"We want to get older adults out in the community and socialization is really important. Working with the high school is also providing an intergeneration concept that we really believe is important as well."

Sage says local businesses have donated prizes and they've sold almost all their tickets.

Tickets are only $1 and can be purchased from Home Instead directly. It is happening Thursday night in the Lo-Ellen gym from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.