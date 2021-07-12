A program that helps find people with cognitive disorders who are lost, is now available in more parts of the northeast.

Project Lifesaver is now up and running in West Nipissing and North Bay OPP jurisdictions.

The program is where a tracking device is worn by someone who may have a cognitive disorder like dementia, Down Syndrome, or Autism Spectrum. If they go missing authorities can locate them faster.

"Instead of just waiting for the occasional call and doing training to be available if police need us, this is a very active, prevention activity," said Stan French, president of BAYSAR Air Search and Rescue of North Bay. That group makes sure the tracking devices are fully charged and fit properly.

"In the event of a search, their chance of success is increased by a great margin. And it means much fewer resources have to be used in a short period of time to find someone," French said.

The devices use radio frequency technology, meaning the person can still be found if they're out of cell or GPS service.

A news release from OPP states the expanded Lifesaver Project technology will be available from Verner to Mattawa and Marten River to Powassan, and all the other communities served by the North Bay and Nipissing West OPP Detachments.