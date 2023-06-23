A group of four architectural technology students and their teacher will work all summer to finish the design of a tiny home prototype adapted to northern Ontario weather.

Program coordinator Denis Ouimette says the most important challenge with the build is affordability.

"We should build a house that is more economical than what exists just by the fact of being smaller," he said.

He said finding the right building materials is difficult.

"A third of our research is focused on this," said Ouimette.

He adds that environmentally conscious materials are also often cheaper in the long run, but are expensive at the onset.

For example, Ouimette says German-made windows have four times the heat resistance of Canadian windows, but are three times the price.

Denis Ouimette, left, and his team hosted a presentation on the northern Ontario tiny home prototype project during the annual conference of the Ontario Association of Architects on Friday. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

He says creating local demand for these higher quality windows will help reduce import costs for the required materials.

"If we architects do not ask for a thing, it will never happen," said Ouimette.

Incorporating technology in the design process

To help design the prototype, architectural technology students Josué Nkiosili Kabayo, Salma Bendaoud and Rim El Gouchi use infrared cameras and virtual reality.

"It really helps you visualize the project in the best way," said Kabayo.

He adds that, before coming to Canada 10 months ago, he wasn't familiar with tiny houses.

"I'm used to doing construction with bricks and cement, so doing something with wood fibre, it's really nice," he said.

The architectural technology program is responsible for the planning and conceptual design phase. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

For Bendaoud, there is still much to discover about tiny house designs. "Some conceptions are new, because these are the projects of the future," she said.

She believes that these home designs will become more popular over time. "It's really the price. It makes housing affordable for people with small budgets," she said.

Bendaoud says working on a tiny home makes her open to the idea of living in one herself.

"With all the knowledge that I have now, I think it could be done," she said. "It's a design that makes you spend more time outside."

Collège Boréal's tiny home prototype for northern Ontario is a three-year project.

The Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) provided the college with a grant of $120,000 per year to pursue the project.

The architectural technology department is responsible for the conceptual design of the tiny home, and hopes to complete it over the summer.

The college's construction, electrical and plumbing departments will be responsible for bringing the project to completion sometime in 2025.